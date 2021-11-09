Sign inSubscribe
Govt fast tracking work on WB funded projects: Asad Umar

Planning minister stresses importance of assistance for expansion, modernisation of electricity transmission system

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, while appreciating the contribution of the World Bank (WB) in the socio-economic development of Pakistan, has said that the incumbent government was committed to fast-tracking various projects being funded by the Bank.

As per details, a World Bank delegation led by South Asia Regional Director for Infrastructure Guangzhe Chen had called Asad Umar here on Tuesday. Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh and senior officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, various infrastructure, energy, clean drinking water, drainage, education, health-related projects being funded by the Bank came under discussion.

Asad Umar reiterated that the government was fully committed to implementing structural reforms, protecting social spending, and boosting social safety nets in order to protect the vulnerable segments of society.

Referring to the K-4 project, the minister said that the provision of clean drinking water and upgrading the drainage system of Karachi were among the top priorities on which work is being done.

He informed the delegation that due to effective measures taken by the government, the growth in circular debt was being curtailed by a considerable amount.

He assured that the government was keen to reform the power sector in the country with a special focus on reducing circular debt.

The minister also informed the delegation that the government was working to revamp the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) with the aim of modernisation of statistical system and to enable it for high-frequency data generation.

“The PBS would also be conducting its first digital census, 2023,” he said, adding that the government would welcome World Bank’s technical assistance in these areas.

He further underscored the importance of World Bank assistance for the expansion and modernisation of Pakistan’s electricity transmission system.

Speaking on the occasion, Guangzhe Chen commended Pakistan’s efforts and supported the energy reform agenda of the present government, including circular debt management and Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion (IGCE) plan.

Stressing the importance of road connectivity for rural development, the Planning minister emphasised that effective road networks promote access to social services such as health facilities and education.

APP

