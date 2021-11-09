Mindshare wins media mandate for Airlift

Following an intense pitch process that commenced in August 2021, Mindshare Pakistan has been entrusted as the lead Media Buying agency for Airlift Technologies. As part of this significant win for Mindshare, the agency will be planning and buying media for Airlift across multiple markets.

Mindshare Pakistan – part of GroupM, which is the largest media buying house in Pakistan – has been on a winning streak for quite some time now and is thriving on data, digital and technology along with its conventional portfolio of business.

Founded in 2019, Airlift scaled one of Pakistan’s largest decentralized transportation networks to change the way people move, shifting away from private vehicles towards shared mobility and affordable mass transport.

In 2020, Airlift diversified into last-mile delivery through Airlift Express, delivering essentials across households in 30 minutes. Currently, the Pakistani start-up operates in 9 cities, with eyes on international expansion and has been in the news for all the right reasons (Airlift recently raised $85 million in its Series B financing round at a valuation of $275 million)

The dynamical thought process and the agility in adapting to new challenges are few of the many reasons why the synergy between the two organizations seems promising.

Commenting on the win, Agha Zohaib, Managing Director, Mindshare Pakistan – said: “Using data to harness successful strategies for our clients is a crucial pillar at Mindshare and we’re excited to work with the Airlift team to achieve their ambition of driving meaningful results. Then E-Commerce landscape is evolving fast and we are proud to be bringing our market leading approach to benefit Airlift in Pakistan and other markets in the future

The unprecedented challenges brought forward by COVID-19 have also opened up an array of opportunities. It really pushed us to rethink, relook, relearn and at times redo into the high standards that we ourselves have set for the industry. I believe that partners like Airlift who operate in such a dynamic vertical give us an opportunity to stretch our limits. I am confident that we will not only be able to contribute positively towards their business, but the entire Mindshare team will learn a great deal from this experience.”

Talking about the collaboration, Shams Pasha, Brand Strategy lead – Airlift said, “As we continue to build the rails of quick commerce to help reduce dependence and empower the lives of millions across Pakistan and beyond, we are happy to have found a partner who matches our speed, and brings deep functional media expertise to multiply our impact. We look forward to this collaboration for times to come.”