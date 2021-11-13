Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Debt-to-GDP ratio decreased 4pc during FY21 despite Covid-19, Senate told

Govt expects this ratio to decrease further by 2-3pc during FY22

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday was informed that government debt was on a firm downward trajectory, wherein debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio had decreased by 4 per cent during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) despite the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The government expects that this ratio will decrease further by 2-3pc during the ongoing fiscal year (FY22). Over the medium-term, the government’s objective is to ensure gradual reduction in fiscal deficit, which will subsequently reduce country’s reliance on additional debt,” Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said during the question-hour, on behalf of the Minister for Finance and Revenue.

Answering to a question, he said the government had paid Rs7,460 billion as interest on its debt, adding that “total public debt increased by Rs14,906 billion during the last three years, out of which 50pc, Rs7,460 billion, was due to interest payments.”

He said the government was taking necessary steps for ensuring fiscal discipline and consolidation, stabilizing the economy and accelerating growth.

Article continues after this advertisement

Responding to another question, Ali Muhammad Khan said the government had set the General Provident (GP) fund rate based on the interest rate of 10-year floating Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) issued during any fiscal year.

He said the applicable average yield/interest rate was 7.9pc for FY21. “Since, GP fund rates are linked with floating rate bonds, policy rate in the economy has a major influence in determining this rate for any fiscal year i.e. policy rate was high in FY20 whereas it reduced in FY21”.

Accordingly, the minister said, the lower mark-up rate had been set on GP fund in FY21 as compared to last fiscal year.

“There is no proposal under consideration to increase the mark-up, and rates for this year will be determined as per given criteria,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM assures PSMA of free sugar economy
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM assures PSMA of free sugar economy

LAHORE: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Chairman Zaka Ashraf on Friday said that he held meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan who assured him that the government would promote free economy...
Read more
HEADLINES

Weekly inflation: 30 essential food items record major increase in prices

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation has noted a 1.81 per cent increase across the country with 30 essential food items recording a record increase that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to harmonise tax laws by merging them into one law book

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to harmonise all four tax laws by merging them into one law book, ‘single rules book’, to promote...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cars’ sale surges 71pc in 4MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Car sales during the first four months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (4MFY22) surged by 38 per cent as compared to the same...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Cars’ sale surges 71pc in 4MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Car sales during the first four months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (4MFY22) surged by 38 per cent as compared to the same...

Gold prices witness respite of Rs450 per tola

Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies

MSCI adds three Pakistani securities to Frontier Markets Index

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.