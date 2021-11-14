Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Remittances stay above $2bn for 17th consecutive month

By News Desk

Pakistani workers living abroad have sent $2.52 billion in remittances in the month of October 2021, translating to over $2 billion remittances for the 17th straight month, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Sunday.

According to details, the central bank said that the workers’ remittances continued their strong streak as inflows recorded $2.5 billion in October 2021, up 10.2 percent YoY and only marginally lower compared to 5.7 percent last month.

In addition to remaining above $2 billion since June 2020, this is the eighth consecutive month when remittances have been close to or above $2.5 billion.

On a cumulative basis, remittances have risen to $10.6 billion during the first four months of FY22 (July-October), which is 11.9pc higher than the same period last year (4MFY21).

Article continues after this advertisement

Remittance inflows during the first four months of FY22 have mainly been sourced from Saudi Arabia from where $2.7 billion was sent, UAE from where $2.0 billion was sent, UK with $1.5 billion, and USA $1.1 billion.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM to inaugurate track and trace system for sugar industry on Nov 23
Next articleSBP raises cash reserve requirement of banks by 1pc in over a decade
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NBP to help Chinese companies relocate industrial units to Pakistan

BEIJING: Chief Representative of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in China, Shaikh Muhammad Shariq on Sunday announced that the bank is ready to facilitate...
Read more
HEADLINES

Trade deficit with region widens in 1QFY22

Pakistan’s exports to nine regional countries posted a growth of 31.56 per cent while imports grew by nearly 43pc in the first quarter of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin hints at another petrol price hike

KARACHI: Prime Ministers Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin on Sunday hinted that petrol will become more expensive as the Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal ombudsman orders inquiry into bribe allegations against Customs officials

ISLAMABAD: The federal ombudsman has directed Customs Intelligence and Investigation to conduct a detailed inquiry against officials into an allegation of them taking a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SBP raises cash reserve requirement of banks by 1pc in over...

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday raised the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) by one percentage point for scheduled banks for the first...

Remittances stay above $2bn for 17th consecutive month

PM to inaugurate track and trace system for sugar industry on Nov 23

Mouzas decline to 49,384 from 52,376 in the last 12 years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.