Trade deficit with region widens in 1QFY22

Pakistan’s exports to nine regional countries posted a growth of 31.56 per cent while imports grew by nearly 43pc in the first quarter of current fiscal year (1QFY22) from a year ago, latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan showed.

As per a report by Dawn which analysed the central bank;s data, the country’s exports to Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives account for a small amount of $946.218 million — just 13.5pc of Pakistan’s total global exports of $6.997 billion in 1QFY22.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbours, leaving other populous countries India and Bangladesh behind. Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbours including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Maldives via sea only.

Imports from these countries edged up to $4.128bn in July-September this year against $2.894bn over the corresponding period last year, an increase of 42.6pc. As a result of huge imports, Pakistan’s trade deficit with the region expanded during the period under review.

Imports from China grew 43.6pc to $4.012bn during the period under review against $2.793bn over the last year. The bulk of 97.1pc imports is coming from China alone while remaining imports are from other eight countries.

Imports from Afghanistan posted growth of 88.49pc to $33.589m against $17.820m over the last year mainly driven by higher arrivals of essential kitchen items including tomatoes, potatoes and onions as well as fresh and dried fruits.

Pakistan’s exports to Iran at the official channel were not recorded in the first three months of the current fiscal year.

Imports from Dhaka posted growth of 43.96pc to $17.446m this year against $12.118m over the last year.