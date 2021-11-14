Sign inSubscribe
Tarin hints at another petrol price hike

Finance advisor says all matters with IMF will be settled soon

By TLTP

KARACHI: Prime Ministers Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin on Sunday hinted that petrol will become more expensive as the Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against the US dollar.

While talking to the media in Karachi, Tarin said that that if global prices go up, then Pakistan will also have to follow suit.

He said that the ‘satta mafia‘ is involved in the depreciation of the rupee. “The dollar is being smuggled to Afghanistan but the government is going to tighten the noose around the mafia,” he added.

The advisor said that the government is working on a long-term strategy to strengthen the national economy on a sustainable basis.

Tarin said Prime Minister Imran Khan took balanced decisions to protect the livelihood of people and the economy during COVID-19.

He said the government fully focused on construction, agriculture and industry to ensure growth in all sectors.

He said significant growth in agriculture production was witnessed during the last year whereas the government is trying to increase revenue from nine to 11 per cent.

‘Similarly, information technology (IT) sector exports increased by 47 per cent during the last year and other sectors are also showing growth,” he said.

Later while talking to media persons, the advisor said all matters with IMF will be settled soon.

