Pakistan’s exports increase by 25.2pc in 4MFY22

Imports increased by a whopping 65.78pc during period under review

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.2 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (4MFY22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.

According to provisional figures released by PBS, exports during the July-October period of FY22 were recorded at Rs1,570,444 million against the exports of Rs1,254,337 million during July-October FY21.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, exports increased by 23.77pc to Rs423,371 million in October compared to the exports of Rs342,063 million in October FY21. The same also increased on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, by 4.58pc when compared to the exports of Rs404,847 million in September FY22.

The main commodities exported during October FY22 included knitwear, readymade garments, bed wear, cotton cloth, rice, cotton yarn, towels, made up articles excluding towels and bedwear, Basmati rice, oil seeds, nuts, and kernels.

On the other hand, imports during July–October FY22 totaled Rs4,168,515 million against imports worth Rs2,514,545 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 65.78pc.

Likewise, imports during October FY22 amounted to Rs1,096,467 million against Rs1,102,998 million in September, and Rs633,218 million during October FY21, showing a MoM decrease of 0.59pc, but a YoY increase of 73.16pc.

The main commodities of imports during October were petroleum products, natural gas, liquefied, petroleum crude, medicinal products, iron and steel, palm oil, fertiliser manufactured, plastic materials, iron & steel scrap and power generating machinery.

 

APP

