‘Infrastructure a prerequisite for growth’

Planning minister stresses need for efficient roads and digital networks

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Given the rapid pace of urbanisation and population growth, the government is prioritising urban infrastructure building, said Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Talking to Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board Alternative Executive Director of US John Hurley on Tuesday, Umar termed efficient roads and digital networks fundamental for employment and growth.

During the meeting, various schemes related to infrastructure, energy, disaster management and climate resilience, urban services, social services, education and healthcare were discussed.

“Climate change is one of the top priorities of Pakistan government,” he said. “There is a need to enhance the capacity of the National Disaster and Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to effectively tackle calamities occurring throughout the country.”

He informed the ADB official that the board of NDRMF had changed and the new CEO was expected to take charge shortly and work jointly with the ADB to revisit the portfolio of the lender.

The minister appreciated the ADB for efficiently processing and successfully procuring Covid-19 vaccines to support the government of Pakistan’s nationwide vaccination drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Hurley reiterated the ADB’s commitment to support Pakistan’s reform agenda which had been initiated by the present government.

APP

