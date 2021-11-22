Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Power consumers likely to face colossal hike in electricity tariff

CPPA seeks power tariff hike by Rs4.75 per unit, K-Electric seeks 29 paisa per unit hike

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Already burdened masses may face a hike of Rs4.75 per unit in the electricity tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of October for ex-WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs).

As per details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted an application to increase the power tariff over reference fuel charges i-e Rs5.1733 per Kilowatt-hour for DISCOs except K-Electric whereas the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is scheduled to hear the plea on November 30, 2021.

According to sources, NEPRA is likely to grant its approval in this regard, a move that will add an additional burden of approximately Rs60 billion on the power consumers.

Based on the information provided by the CPPA to NEPRA, power generation with hydel source during October was 23.26 per cent, coal 16.69pc, high speed diesel (HSD) 0.51pc, RFO 10.88pc, gas 9.67pc, Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) 23.93pc, nuclear 12.33pc, and wind 1.64pc.

Article continues after this advertisement

Similarly, a total of 11,296.23 Gigawatt per hour (GWh) energy was generated while net energy delivered to DISCOs equaled 10,982.86 GWh during the month under review.

Meanwhile, K-Electric has also asked NEPRA to approve a hike of 29paisa per unit in the power tariff on account of the FCA of October whereas NEPRA will hear the plea on December 2.

As per sources, if the NEPRA allows the hike, Karachitis will bear an additional burden of Rs570 million.

According to NEPRA’s notice of hearing, all affected parties are invited to raise written and oral objections as permissible under the law.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for revival of stalled programme
Next articleUN warns of ‘colossal’ collapse of Afghan banking system
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Fruit exports surge 21.3pc in 4MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The export of fruits from the country increased by 21.29 per cent to $143.242 million during the first four months of the current...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee breaks losing streak on account of IMF announcement

The Pakistani currency broke a two-day losing streak on Monday, gaining 0.27 per cent against the US dollar to close below 175in the inter-bank...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for revival of stalled programme

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review under the $6...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC orders health ministry to resubmit case on health tax

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has directed the ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination to resubmit a case with regard to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

UN warns of ‘colossal’ collapse of Afghan banking system

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Monday pushed for urgent action to prop up Afghanistan's banks, warning that a spike in people unable to...

Power consumers likely to face colossal hike in electricity tariff

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for revival of stalled programme

ECC orders health ministry to resubmit case on health tax

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.