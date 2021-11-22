Power consumers likely to face colossal hike in electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD: Already burdened masses may face a hike of Rs4.75 per unit in the electricity tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of October for ex-WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs).

As per details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted an application to increase the power tariff over reference fuel charges i-e Rs5.1733 per Kilowatt-hour for DISCOs except K-Electric whereas the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is scheduled to hear the plea on November 30, 2021.

According to sources, NEPRA is likely to grant its approval in this regard, a move that will add an additional burden of approximately Rs60 billion on the power consumers.

Based on the information provided by the CPPA to NEPRA, power generation with hydel source during October was 23.26 per cent, coal 16.69pc, high speed diesel (HSD) 0.51pc, RFO 10.88pc, gas 9.67pc, Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) 23.93pc, nuclear 12.33pc, and wind 1.64pc.

Similarly, a total of 11,296.23 Gigawatt per hour (GWh) energy was generated while net energy delivered to DISCOs equaled 10,982.86 GWh during the month under review.

Meanwhile, K-Electric has also asked NEPRA to approve a hike of 29paisa per unit in the power tariff on account of the FCA of October whereas NEPRA will hear the plea on December 2.

As per sources, if the NEPRA allows the hike, Karachitis will bear an additional burden of Rs570 million.

According to NEPRA’s notice of hearing, all affected parties are invited to raise written and oral objections as permissible under the law.