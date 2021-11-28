Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Karachi’s Green Line bus project to begin operations on Dec 25: Asad Umar

Project initiated by PML-N in 2016 to see light of day after over half a decade

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The much-delayed Green Line bus project in Karachi appears close to completion as Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday said that commercial operations are set to begin from December 25.

In a tweet in this regard, the minister said that the project will be ready for a trial operation within the next 10 days, following which it will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch commercial activities.

“I conducted a detailed reviewed the Karachi Green Line project on Saturday. With the grace of Allah, this project will be ready for trial operation in the next 10 days,” he wrote.

Work on the Rs16.85 billion federal government-funded bus project had begun after then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif performed the groundbreaking in February 2016. Later, the project was extended by another 10 kilometres as initially sought by the Sindh government and the estimated cost crossed the figure of Rs24bn.

Article continues after this advertisement

The project was estimated to be completed by the end of 2017 but kept getting new deadlines. Since the launch of the scheme, battered roads on either side of the route have turned into a great source of nuisance for commuters and shopkeepers alike.

The first batch of 40 buses had arrived in the city on Sept 19 which the planning minister had called the beginning of modern public transport service for Karachiites after a gap of 40 years.

On October 21, the second and final consignment of 40 buses for the Green Line project arrived in the city, raising the number of buses to 80, and rekindling citizens’ hope that the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in the metropolis was set to be launched. The project will facilitate travel of approximately 300,000 passengers daily.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project including intersections is 24km long which includes a 12.7km elevated path, 10.9km at ground path, and 422 meters underground path, and 25 stations. The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5km has two underpasses at M. A. Jinnah Road.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProfit E-Magazine Issue 169
Next articleFBR seizes 172 sugar bags without tax stamps
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet to abolish Rs350bn tax exemptions

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet will approve the Tax Laws (Fourth Amendment) Bill to abolish Rs350 billion tax exemptions and restore the standard 17 per cent...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoF suggests 70pc increase in wheat price in GB

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Sunday rejected the increase due to financial constraints, asking the regional government to increase the price of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal govt seeks details of KP’s domestic, foreign loans

PESHAWAR: The federal government has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for details of interest paid on external and internal loans as well as...
Read more
HEADLINES

President Alvi stresses trade, investment integration among ECO states

ASHGABAT: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for integration among Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) states in terms of trade and investment. Addressing the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR seizes 172 sugar bags without tax stamps

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday confiscated 172 sugar bags without tax stamps in a warehouse in Hyderabad. As per details, the...

Karachi’s Green Line bus project to begin operations on Dec 25: Asad Umar

Profit E-Magazine Issue 169

China keen to strengthen investment cooperation with Pakistan in textile sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.