Petrol price to remain unchanged at Rs145.82

The government of Pakistan on Tuesday announced that it would maintain the prices of petroleum products including petrol, kerosene, and light diesel unchanged till December 15.

Following the prime minister’s decision, the petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre, and the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre as before, a notification from the Finance Division read.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will stay at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 per litre, respectively.

According to the notification, the new prices will be effective from December 1.

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 5, the government had jacked up the price of petrol in Pakistan by Rs8.03 per litre.