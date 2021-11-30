Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Petrol price to remain unchanged at Rs145.82

New prices will be effective until Dec 15

By News Desk

The government of Pakistan on Tuesday announced that it would maintain the prices of petroleum products including petrol, kerosene, and light diesel unchanged till December 15.

Following the prime minister’s decision, the petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre, and the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre as before, a notification from the Finance Division read.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will stay at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 per litre, respectively.

According to the notification, the new prices will be effective from December 1.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 5, the government had jacked up the price of petrol in Pakistan by Rs8.03 per litre.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInflation rises to 11.5pc in November, highest in 21 months
Next articleRefineries issue SOS call fearing shutdown over high stocks of HSFO
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt pays Rs134bn to clear dues of IPPs

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency on Tuesday informed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) that the government has made a payment of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Refineries issue SOS call fearing shutdown over high stocks of HSFO

ISLAMABAD: Fearing forced shut down owing to non-lifted High Sulphur Furnace Oil (HSFO), local oil refineries have approached the Petroleum Division to take measures...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation rises to 11.5pc in November, highest in 21 months

ISLAMABAD: Inflation during November has registered the highest rise in 21 months with an 11.5 per cent jump on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA announces Rs14.31 per kg cut in LPG price for December

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday announced a Rs14.31 per kilogramme cut in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Large, synchronised global downturn due to omicron highly unlikely: Fitch

LONDON: It is too soon to incorporate the effects of the omicron coronavirus variant into economic growth forecasts until more is known about its...

OGRA announces Rs14.31 per kg cut in LPG price for December

FBR exceeds tax collection target set for 5MFY22

USA, UK, China remain top three destinations for Pakistani exports in 4MFY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.