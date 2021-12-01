Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Refineries issue SOS call fearing shutdown over high stocks of HSFO

IPPs not maintaining stocks in violation of agreement with govt despite dues being cleared  

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Fearing forced shut down owing to non-lifted High Sulphur Furnace Oil (HSFO), local oil refineries have approached the Petroleum Division to take measures for lifting the heavy fuel oil to safeguard the country’s strategic assets.

According to sources, refineries have informed the federal government that although payables of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are being cleared through installments, the IPPs are not maintaining HSFO stocks of 20-30 days in violation of their agreement with the government despite the fact that they have so far received total Rs314 billion.

In a letter, refineries have lamented that all power plants’ storage is currently under utilised which is severely affecting all local refineries, which are heading towards a forced shutdown that will impact motor spirit (MS), high speed diesel (HSD) and jet fuel availability.

Further, in a letter to DG (Oil) Petroleum Division, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has also pointed out that actual lifting by IPPs since July has been significantly short which has resulted in the over accumulation of stock inventory.

Article continues after this advertisement

“You are requested to kindly take up the matter with MoE (Power Division) to advise power plants to lift the product for stock build up as the current stock with these IPPs especially HUBCO, TPS Muzaffargarh and TPS Jamshoro are negligible whereas these power plants should maintain at least 21-30 days’ stock in order to avoid any untoward situation,” the letter said.

Sources said that before approaching the DG Oil and informing him about the availability of high stocks of HSFO, refineries have analysed the market situation and approached every customer to lift the product. However, all of these customers have refused to comply due to non-consumption by IPPs.

 “All in all, the situation requires an immediate action from the Ministry of Energy to compensate and accommodate the refineries to ensure continuity of operations. We reiterate that until and unless IPPs increase HSFO consumption, there is no way to keep up the refinery operations,” the letter warned.

Profit learnt that local refineries had also considered exporting the product and also floated a tender in this regard; however, the option is not viable due to reasons including port congestion issues at KPT and FOTCO, negligible demand in international market and huge financial losses in order to carry above 30KT stocks in storage for over a month as their laycan is 25-27 December, 2021.

Sources further informed that IPPs are not holding stocks as per the fuel supply agreement, an integral part of the Power Purchase Agreement, on which they are pocketing 15 per cent internal rate of return (IRR) on equity and 70pc take or pay on capacity.

The affected refineries have urged the Energy Ministry to ensure that they use the proceeds to replenish their HSFO stock as a matter of priority and per their contractual commitment.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePetrol price to remain unchanged at Rs145.82
Next articleGovt pays Rs134bn to clear dues of IPPs
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt pays Rs134bn to clear dues of IPPs

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency on Tuesday informed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) that the government has made a payment of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Petrol price to remain unchanged at Rs145.82

The government of Pakistan on Tuesday announced that it would maintain the prices of petroleum products including petrol, kerosene, and light diesel unchanged till...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation rises to 11.5pc in November, highest in 21 months

ISLAMABAD: Inflation during November has registered the highest rise in 21 months with an 11.5 per cent jump on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA announces Rs14.31 per kg cut in LPG price for December

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday announced a Rs14.31 per kilogramme cut in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Large, synchronised global downturn due to omicron highly unlikely: Fitch

LONDON: It is too soon to incorporate the effects of the omicron coronavirus variant into economic growth forecasts until more is known about its...

OGRA announces Rs14.31 per kg cut in LPG price for December

FBR exceeds tax collection target set for 5MFY22

USA, UK, China remain top three destinations for Pakistani exports in 4MFY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.