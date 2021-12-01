Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

OPEC+ begins two days of talks amid oil rout

By Agencies

LONDON: OPEC and its allies begin two days of meetings on Wednesday to decide whether to release more oil into the market or restrain supply amid an oil price rout and fears the Omicron coronavirus variant could weaken global energy demand.

Oil prices fell to near $70 a barrel on Tuesday from as high as $86 in October, posting their biggest monthly decline since the outset of the pandemic, as the new variant raised fears of a supply glut.

For November, Brent fell by 16.4%, while WTI fell 20.8%, the biggest monthly fall since March 2020.

“The threat to oil demand is genuine,” said Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy. “Another wave of lockdowns could result in up to 3 million bpd (barrels per day) of oil demand lost in the first quarter of 2022.”

Article continues after this advertisement

Also pressuring prices, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank likely will discuss speeding its reduction of bond purchases amid a strong economy and expectations that a surge in inflation will persist.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will meet on Wednesday after 1300 GMT, followed by a meeting on Thursday of OPEC+, which groups OPEC with allies including Russia.

Several OPEC+ ministers, including from Russia and Saudi Arabia, have said there was no need for a knee-jerk reaction from the group.

But some analysts have suggested OPEC+ might put plans to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to supply in January on hold.

The group was already weighing the effects of last week’s announcement by the United States and other countries to release emergency crude reserves to temper energy prices.

OPEC+ has been gradually winding down record supply cuts of 10 million bpd implemented last year and currently has some 3.8 million bpd of reductions still in place.

The increase in OPEC’s oil output in November has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJapan keen to speed up digital yen launch as China adds geopolitical twist
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Japan keen to speed up digital yen launch as China adds geopolitical twist

TOKYO: Japan's new political leadership is calling on the country's financial bureaucrats to ramp up efforts toward issuing a digital currency, pointing to China's...
Read more
World Business News

Large, synchronised global downturn due to omicron highly unlikely: Fitch

LONDON: It is too soon to incorporate the effects of the omicron coronavirus variant into economic growth forecasts until more is known about its...
Read more
World Business News

Emirates warns Omicron could cause ‘significant traumas’ for aviation industry

DUBAI: A major hit to the peak December travel season because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would cause "significant traumas" in the...
Read more
World Business News

Oil gains on bets OPEC+ will pause output hike

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week's plunge on growing expectations major producers would pause plans to add crude...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

Monis Rahman steps down as Rozee CEO, banking and fintech industry...

Rozee, a very well-known jobs platform in Pakistan, announced today that Shahid Hosain Kazi will be taking over as the new CEO of the...
IPPs

Govt pays Rs134bn to clear dues of IPPs

Refineries issue SOS call fearing shutdown over high stocks of HSFO

Petrol price to remain unchanged at Rs145.82

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.