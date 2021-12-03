Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

China to invest in new CPEC projects related to industries, agriculture, science & tech

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: China Thursday expressed its readiness to work with Pakistan to start investment in new projects in the fields of industries, livelihood, agriculture and science and technology.

Referring to the recent statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China noted that recently Prime Minister Imran Khan has made positive remarks on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor on different occasions.

“This fully attests to the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan and the importance the Pakistani side attaches to our all-dimension cooperation,” Wang Wenbin said while responding to a question during the regular briefing in Beijing.

“As an important pilot program of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), CPEC has made significant contributions to promoting the economic development and improving people’s livelihood in Pakistan, thus winning extensive acclaim and high recognition from various sectors,” he said.
He said China stands ready to work with Pakistan to follow through upon the consensus of the our leaders, and on the basis of ensuring sound construction and operation of existing projects.
“We will focus more on cooperation in industries, livelihood, agriculture and science and technology, and strive to turn CPEC into a demonstration project of high-quality BRI cooperation and deliver more benefits to people in the two countries and the region,” he concluded.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarin files nomination papers for vacant Senate seat
Next articleOil rises on OPEC+ plan to meet if Omicron hits fuel demand
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PSX closes flat in volatile session

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed flat on Friday after witnessing the third largest decline ever a day earlier. The benchmark KSE-100 Index shed...
Read more
HEADLINES

FTO directs FBR to conduct special audit of cases regarding steel melters

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct a special audit into cases related to steel...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hammad for exploiting bio-gas potential to meet energy needs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday underlined the need for exploiting the country’s full potential of bio-gas to meet energy requirements of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 111.74pc YoY: PBS

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 111.74 percent to $20.590 billion during the first five months (July-November) of current fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 111.74pc YoY: PBS

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 111.74 percent to $20.590 billion during the first five months (July-November) of current fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to...

Property tax increased in KP

Pak-UAE economic ties strengthening with $8bn trade volume: Qureshi

Rupee continues to take a beating

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.