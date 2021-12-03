Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Hammad for exploiting bio-gas potential to meet energy needs

SSGC invites expression of interest for producing bio-gas in its franchise area

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday underlined the need for exploiting the country’s full potential of bio-gas to meet energy requirements of consumers.

“Pakistan has till now ignored the huge potential of bio-gas for too long now. SSGC has invited the expression of interest for producing bio-gas in its franchise area. SSGC is expecting to produce 4-5 MMCFD through this endeavour as a pilot project,” he said in a tweet.

The minister said Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had invited the expression of interest for producing bio-gas in its franchise area, adding ”SSGC is expecting to produce 4-5 MMCFD [Million Cubic Feet per Day] gas through this endeavor as a pilot project.”

Article continues after this advertisement

The development comes amid a gas shortage in the country with the government deciding to priortise gas supply to the power and fertiliser sectors last month.

It may be mentioned here that the import of LNG went up by 101.94pc to Rs72.372 billion against Rs35.837bn over last year; the import of bituminous coal also increased by 120.36pc to Rs41.339bn against Rs18.760bn over the last year.

While the LPG import also witnessed an increase of 78.63pc to Rs9.320bn against Rs5.217bn over the last year and similarly, the import of furnace oil posted growth of 243pc to Rs6.457bn in November for power generation against Rs1.881bn last year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJul-Nov trade deficit widens 111.74pc YoY: PBS
Next articleGlobal food prices are at their highest in a decade: UN
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PSX closes flat in volatile session

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed flat on Friday after witnessing the third largest decline ever a day earlier. The benchmark KSE-100 Index shed...
Read more
HEADLINES

FTO directs FBR to conduct special audit of cases regarding steel melters

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct a special audit into cases related to steel...
Read more
HEADLINES

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 111.74pc YoY: PBS

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 111.74 percent to $20.590 billion during the first five months (July-November) of current fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Property tax increased in KP

PESHAWAR: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased property tax as well as tax on the sale and purchase of property in various...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 111.74pc YoY: PBS

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 111.74 percent to $20.590 billion during the first five months (July-November) of current fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to...

Property tax increased in KP

Pak-UAE economic ties strengthening with $8bn trade volume: Qureshi

Rupee continues to take a beating

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.