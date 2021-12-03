Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 111.74pc YoY: PBS

Imports of 30 items surge 142pc in November, contribute to 53pc of overall imports

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 111.74 percent to $20.590 billion during the first five months (July-November) of current fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to $9.724 billion during the same period of FY21, as per data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data which was compiled by Business Recorder shows that exports witnessed 26.68 percent growth during 5MFY22 and remained $12.344 billion compared to $9.744 billion during 5MFY21.

The country’s trade deficit widened by 133.99 percent on year-on-year basis and stood at $4.963 billion in November 2021 compared to $2.121 billion in November 2020.

The data also revealed that the country’s exports witnessed 32.84 percent growth on year-on-year basis in November 2021 and stood at $2.884 billion compared to $2.171 billion in November 2020.

Article continues after this advertisement

Imports witnessed 82.83 percent growth on year-on-year basis in November 2021 and stood at $7.847 billion compared to $4.292 billion in November 2020.

The data further revealed that the trade deficit on month-on-month basis widened by 27.01 percent to $4.963 billion in November 2021 compared to $3.908 billion in October 2021.

The country’s exports registered 17.04 percent growth on month-on-month basis and stood at $2.884 billion in November 2021 compared to $2.464 billion in October 2021.

Imports increased by 23.15 percent in November 2021 and stood at $7.847 billion compared to $6.372 billion in October 2021.

Another report by Dawn shows that imports of top 30 items surged by over 142 percent year-on-year in November due to higher prices of commodities mainly petroleum on international market and depreciation of the rupee.

The import bill of energy, steel and industrial raw materials posted growth, while high import of vaccines also contributed significantly to the rise in the November import bill from a year ago.

The total import value of these 30 products in Nove­mber reached Rs696.346bn from Rs287.131bn over the corresponding month of last year, registering a growth of 142.52pc.

The share of these products in total imports stood at over 53pc.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProperty tax increased in KP
Next articleHammad for exploiting bio-gas potential to meet energy needs
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PSX closes flat in volatile session

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed flat on Friday after witnessing the third largest decline ever a day earlier. The benchmark KSE-100 Index shed...
Read more
HEADLINES

FTO directs FBR to conduct special audit of cases regarding steel melters

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct a special audit into cases related to steel...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hammad for exploiting bio-gas potential to meet energy needs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday underlined the need for exploiting the country’s full potential of bio-gas to meet energy requirements of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Property tax increased in KP

PESHAWAR: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased property tax as well as tax on the sale and purchase of property in various...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 111.74pc YoY: PBS

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 111.74 percent to $20.590 billion during the first five months (July-November) of current fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to...

Property tax increased in KP

Pak-UAE economic ties strengthening with $8bn trade volume: Qureshi

Rupee continues to take a beating

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.