FBR registers FIR against Metro Shoes on allegations of tax evasion, fraud

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) enforcement zone of Large Taxpayers’ Office Islamabad on Thursday registered an FIR against Metro Shoes, on allegations of tax evasion and tax fraud worth hundreds of millions of rupees.

This is the first FIR registered in a case involving POS under the Sales Tax Act after the introduction of a mandatory integration of POS for all Tier-1 retailers in the country.

It is pertinent to note that Metro Shoes is one of the largest retail brands of ladies shoes and accessories in Pakistan having more than 45 branches spread over the country.