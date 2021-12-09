Steel bar prices rise to Rs197,500 per tonne

Steel bar makers have further increased the prices by Rs2,000 per tonne citing persistent rupee devaluation, rising costs of energy and inputs and supply chain disruptions.

As per letters issued by various steel bar makers to the construction sector that were seen by Dawn, Amreli Steels Ltd said effective Dec 7 the new ex-factory booking rates of (9.5/10mm and 12mm) are Rs197,500 per tonne and 16mm and above sizes at Rs195,000 per tonne (deform and extreme rebars).

Naveena Steel Mills has quoted Rs194,500 for 16-32mm and Rs196,500 per tonne for 10-12mm sizes respectively for the deformed grade-60.

The new rates of Faizan Steel are Rs196,500 for 10-12mm per tonne and Rs194,500 per tonne for 16-25mm sizes.

There has been a massive rise in the construction cost from Nov 2020 when steel bar was available at Rs110,000-113,000 per tonne as compared to current Rs197,500 per tonne.

Industrial unit effective price in Pakistan ranges between 12.28¢/kWh-16.14¢/kWh, whereas in Vietnam (7.3¢/kWh), India (6.1¢/kWh and 6.8¢/kWh in Maharashtra and Punjab) and at 6.1¢/kWh in China.