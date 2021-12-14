Tarin urges fertiliser industry to maintain urea prices, assures of govt support

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday urged the fertiliser industry to continue providing urea to farmers at reasonable prices.

In this regard, the finance advisor held a meeting with a delegation of fertiliser Industry at the Finance Division here on Monday wherein he assured the industry of the government’s commitment to resolving its problems at top priority due to its critical role in the economic progress of the country.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, member FBR and senior officers attended the meeting.

The delegation thanked the adviser for providing a coordination platform to the industry for the resolution of the industry’s issues and highlighted the role of the government in keeping urea prices in Pakistan at a low level compared with the international market for the benefit of farmers.

The delegation apprised the advisor about various issues in the industry and sought help from the government to address these issues. Tarin listened to all issues and issued orders for the resolution of their problems.

Earlier in the day, Tarin chaired a meeting to review the SME Policy at Finance Division. Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to PM on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, secretary Finance, secretary Commerce, secretary I&P, chairman FBR, SBP governor, SMEDA CEO and senior officers attended the meeting.

Bakhtiar briefed the meeting on the proposed SME Policy and the concerns of stakeholders on key policy recommendations in regulatory and tax environment, SMEs access to finance, institutional strengthening of SMEDA and SME development fund as well as a proposed policy designed to increase SMEs’ contribution to the economy.

The meeting deliberated in detail the concerns of all stakeholders to agree to the framework of the policy to reach a consensus.

Highlighting the importance of SMEs in the economic and social development of Pakistan, Tarin said that the government is keen to provide a conducive environment to facilitate small and medium enterprise growth and ease of doing business.

Further, he emphasised making SMEDA more effective and fully functional in order to cater for the SMEs and increase the penetration of the regional SMEs across the country.