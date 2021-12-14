Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin urges fertiliser industry to maintain urea prices, assures of govt support

Finance advisor says govt will facilitate SMEs growth, EODB

By press release

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday urged the fertiliser industry to continue providing urea to farmers at reasonable prices.

In this regard, the finance advisor held a meeting with a delegation of fertiliser Industry at the Finance Division here on Monday wherein he assured the industry of the government’s commitment to resolving its problems at top priority due to its critical role in the economic progress of the country.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, member FBR and senior officers attended the meeting.

The delegation thanked the adviser for providing a coordination platform to the industry for the resolution of the industry’s issues and highlighted the role of the government in keeping urea prices in Pakistan at a low level compared with the international market for the benefit of farmers.

Article continues after this advertisement

The delegation apprised the advisor about various issues in the industry and sought help from the government to address these issues. Tarin listened to all issues and issued orders for the resolution of their problems.

Earlier in the day, Tarin chaired a meeting to review the SME Policy at Finance Division. Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to PM on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, secretary Finance, secretary Commerce, secretary I&P, chairman FBR, SBP governor, SMEDA CEO and senior officers attended the meeting.

Bakhtiar briefed the meeting on the proposed SME Policy and the concerns of stakeholders on key policy recommendations in regulatory and tax environment, SMEs access to finance, institutional strengthening of SMEDA and SME development fund as well as a proposed policy designed to increase SMEs’ contribution to the economy.

The meeting deliberated in detail the concerns of all stakeholders to agree to the framework of the policy to reach a consensus.

Highlighting the importance of SMEs in the economic and social development of Pakistan, Tarin said that the government is keen to provide a conducive environment to facilitate small and medium enterprise growth and ease of doing business.

Further, he emphasised making SMEDA more effective and fully functional in order to cater for the SMEs and increase the penetration of the regional SMEs across the country.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRemittance growth slows down as travel restrictions ease
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Remittance growth slows down as travel restrictions ease

KARACHI: Remittance by overseas Pakistanis registered a meager 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, clocking in at $2.4 billion in November FY22 compared with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Football exports cross $50m in July-Oct period: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Exports of footballs during July to October FY22 grew by 17 per cent, according to Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gas supply for Punjab export sector likely to be curtailed

ISLAMABAD: Although state-owned gas utilities have been implementing the winter gas load management plan, the government may re-adjust gas supply to export-oriented captive power...
Read more
HEADLINES

Technical advisor likely to run Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD: After three years of its rule, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is mulling over appointing a technical advisor in MP-I scale to look...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Technical advisor likely to run Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD: After three years of its rule, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is mulling over appointing a technical advisor in MP-I scale to look...

OPEC maintains 2022 demand outlook

PSX sheds 519 points in low-volume session ahead of MPC meeting

Brent slips below $75 mark as crude oil prices lower

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.