Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

People squeezed by inflation face more pain from tax hikes

Pakistan's debt-bound economy grappling with inefficient power sector, weak tax collection, poor productivity, minimal value added exports

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: When the country’s annual inflation rate hit 11.5% in November, the statistics office put a number on a phenomenon that was already painfully clear to the poor and the salaried middle-class voters.

Now the government is preparing to double down on the pain with a belt-tightening budget of tax hikes and spending cuts required to release a $1 billion tranche of International Monetary Fund bailout cash.

“I never thought it would become so difficult to survive,” said Sibte Hasan, a 43-year-old construction supervisor from Lahore. As consumer price inflation has accelerated into double digits, with staples like flour, sugar, oil and rice doubling in price over recent months, the rupee has fallen around 14% since May to reach a historic low.

Government officials are expected to release official figures this week when it presents a special supplementary budget to cabinet. But already it is clear that a raft of sales tax exemptions will be scrapped and new levies will be raised on fuel as well as some imported goods.

Article continues after this advertisement

The IMF agreed last month to revive a stalled $6 billion funding programme launched in 2019 but demanded further fiscal measures as part of a broader structural reforms package covering areas from the power sector debt to corporate governance, climate change and trade policy.

However, whether the fiscal measures will be enough to stabilise public finances sufficiently to allow the government to address Pakistan’s underlying economic problems remains unclear.

While consumers have faced higher household bills, the impact has also been felt in the business sector through high energy prices and raw materials costs as well as the recent sharp rise in interest rates.

“Our production is falling rapidly,” said textile mill owner Sheikh Muhammad Akbar. “My unit is not generating its targeted production because of expensive raw materials and high production costs,” he told Reuters.

Pakistan’s debt-bound economy has long been hobbled by problems ranging from a wasteful and inefficient power sector to weak tax collection, poor productivity and minimal value added exports.

But loose monetary policy and an over valued exchange rate papered over some of the problems, helping the economy rebound from the coronavirus slowdown to grow 3.9% last year, even while the fiscal and current account deficits widened, threatening the stability of public finances.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarin urges fertiliser industry to maintain urea prices, assures of govt support
Next articleForeign loans contracted by govt in FY21 total $15.32bn: report
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Foreign loans contracted by govt in FY21 total $15.32bn: report

The government contracted $15.32 billion worth of new foreign loans from multilateral institutions and commercial banks during the previous fiscal year (2020-21) — almost...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin urges fertiliser industry to maintain urea prices, assures of govt support

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday urged the fertiliser industry to continue providing urea to farmers...
Read more
HEADLINES

Remittance growth slows down as travel restrictions ease

KARACHI: Remittance by overseas Pakistanis registered a meager 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, clocking in at $2.4 billion in November FY22 compared with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Football exports cross $50m in July-Oct period: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Exports of footballs during July to October FY22 grew by 17 per cent, according to Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Football exports cross $50m in July-Oct period: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Exports of footballs during July to October FY22 grew by 17 per cent, according to Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul...

Gas supply for Punjab export sector likely to be curtailed

Technical advisor likely to run Petroleum Division

OPEC maintains 2022 demand outlook

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.