Gold price falls Rs 1,600 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan fell for the sixth consecutive session on Saturday, with the price per tola reaching Rs238,000 after a one-day drop of Rs1,600.

The 10-gram gold price was Rs204,047, down by Rs1,257, according to rates from the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold had decreased by Rs1,400 per tola. Conversely, the international gold rate increased on Saturday, reaching $2,301 per ounce (with a $20 premium), up by $4 for the day.

Silver rates remained stable at Rs2,620 per tola.

Over six sessions, gold prices in Pakistan have declined by Rs7,000 per tola.