Sign inSubscribe
Entrepreneurship

European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector

Startups that graduated from NIC have started attracting foreign IT companies to invest in Pakistan

By Agencies

Through an effective strategy of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), European companies have shown interest in investing in Pakistan’s information technology sector.

Radio Pakistan reported that startups that graduated from the National Incubation Centers (NIC) established under the SIFC have started attracting foreign IT companies to invest in Pakistan. 

A European software company has planned to establish a data center in Karachi.

According to the US web portal Microsoft Network, due to the tireless efforts of SIFC and strong networking of National Incubation Centers, foreign companies have regained confidence in Pakistan’s IT and other sectors. It said foreign companies are gradually moving their businesses to Pakistan due to growing capacity, trained youth, and emerging opportunities.

Czech Republic’s software company IceWarp has also planned to start a data center in Karachi in partnership with Pakistan’s software company Hexalyze. 

Global Chief Sales of IceWarp, Jan Urbik said Pakistan has high potential for digital transformation taking place in government and private sector organizations. 

He said we will support the Pakistan IT mission by providing affordable solutions. IceWrap’s investment can save up to 60% in software and cyber security services to many industries, financial institutions, small and medium enterprises, and startups.

Previous article
Gold price falls Rs 1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Next article
FBR probes selling of seized smuggled vehicles below reserve price
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.