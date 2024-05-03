Pakistan’s cement dispatches slightly decline in April

ISLAMABAD: Cement despatches showed a slight decline in April 2024. Total Cement despatches during April 2024 were 2.943 million tons against 2.951 Million Tons dispatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement shipments by the industry during the month of April 2024 were 2.328 million tons compared to 2.531 million tons in April 2023, showing a decline of 7.99%. Exports despatches, on the other hand, rose by 45.96% as the volumes increased from 420,857 tons in April 2023 to 614,264 tons in April 2024.

In April 2024, North based cement mills despatched 2.088 million tons cement showing a decline of 4.79% against 2.193 million tons despatches in April 2023. South based mills despatched 854,911 tons cement during April 2024 that was 12.71% more compared to the despatches of 758,510 tons during April 2023.

North based cement mills despatched 1.942 million tons cement in domestic markets in April 2024 showing a decline of 7.91% against 2.109 million tons despatches in April 2023. South based mills despatched 386,783 tons cement in local markets during April 2024 that was 8.36% less compared to the despatches of 422,071 during April 2023.

Exports from North based mills escalated by 73.11% as the quantities increased from 84,418 tons in April 2023 to 146,136 tons in April 2024. Exports from South also increased by 39.14% to 468,128 tons in April 2024 from 336,439 tons during the same month last year.

During the first ten months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 37.447 million tons that is 2.45% higher than 36.551 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 31.732 million tons against 33.095 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 4.12%. Export despatches showed healthy growth by 65.35% as the volumes increased to 5.715 million tons during the first ten months of current fiscal year compared to 3.457 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based Mills despatched 26.178 million tons cement domestically during the first ten months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 3.60% than cement despatches of 27.156 million tons during July 2022-April 2023. Exports from North increased by 37.48% percent to 1.186 million tons during July 2023-April 2024 compared with 862,855 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills reduced by 2.34% to 27.364 million tons during first ten months of current financial year from 28.019 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July 2023-April 2024 were 5.553 million tons showing a reduction of 6.48% over 5.938 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South massively increased by 74.62% to 4.529 million tons during July 2023-April 2024 compared with 2.594 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills increased by 18.17% to 10.082 million tons during first ten months of current financial year from 8.532 million tons during same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association urged the government to announce industry friendly measures in the upcoming budget that can boost construction activities in the country. We need to increase our capacity utilization to bring-in economies of scale and to control our operations cost in order to reduce overall impact on the end consumer, he added.