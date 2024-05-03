National Foods inaugurates largest manufacturing facility in Faisalabad

National Foods Limited, a prominent player in Pakistan’s food industry, recently celebrated the inauguration of its largest manufacturing facility to date in Faisalabad. This new facility represents a significant PKR 7 billion investment and is designed with cutting-edge technology, emphasizing National Foods’ commitment to innovation and quality in the food sector.

The grand opening event was graced by key figures including Chairman Zahid Majeed and Global CEO Abrar Hasan, alongside other board members and distinguished guests. The facility spans 30 acres, a strategic expansion aimed not only at bolstering the domestic supply but also at enhancing National Foods’ export capabilities, which currently extend to over 40 countries across five continents.

This state-of-the-art plant is set to generate more than 600 jobs and has a production capacity of 6,000 tons per month. It will produce a variety of products including spices, recipe mixes, ketchups, mayonnaise, Chinese sauces, seasonings, and Kasuri Methi. The introduction of this facility is a milestone for National Foods, marking over five decades of leadership in delivering high-quality food products and contributing to economic growth through job creation and export expansion.

Founded in 1970 and transforming into a public limited company by 1988, National Foods has consistently played a significant role in Pakistan’s food industry. It is not only a dominant force locally but has also made its mark on the international stage, with subsidiaries in the UAE, UK, and North America, and a recent expansion in Canada to bolster its supply chain hub there.

This latest development in Faisalabad is a testament to National Foods’ ongoing commitment to enhancing food quality and accessibility, leveraging modern technologies and sustainable practices to meet both local and international consumer demands.A