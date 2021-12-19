Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Footwear exports surge 14pc to $58.7m in 5MFY22

Exports of footwear increased 20.36pc during Nov on a MoM basis

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The footwear exports surged 13.91 per cent to $58.743 million during the first five months (July-November) of the current financial year 2021-22 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country exported footwear worth $58.74 million during 5MFY22 against the exports of $51.57 million during the same period of FY21, showing growth of around 14 per cent.

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 4.11 percent by going up from 6,369,000 pairs to 6,631,000 pairs, according to the data. Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 8.13 percent as it surged from $43.767 million last year to $47.326 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $0.219 million during the current year against $0.185 million during last year, showing an increase of 18.38 per cent. Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 46.97 per cent during the period under review as these went up from $7.619 million last year to $11.198 million during the current fiscal year.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, on a YoY basis, the footwear exports increased by 22.84 percent during the month of November 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. The footwear exports during November 2021 were recorded at $11.035 million against the exports of $8.983 million in November 2020.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the exports of footwear increased by 20.36 per cent during November 2021 as compared to the exports of $9.168 million in October 2021, the PBS data revealed.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP amends regulations for forex transactions through exchange companies
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP amends regulations for forex transactions through exchange companies

LAHORE: In order to enhance documentation and transparency and to further strengthen the foreign exchange regulatory regime, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIA acquires modern A320 simulator

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has acquired the first state-of-the-art Airbus A320 simulator, which will enable pilots to get training within the country and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Use of rupee increased in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Circulation of the Pakistani rupee has increased in many provinces of Afghanistan after the collapse of banking system in the neighbouring country. In this...
Read more
HEADLINES

Weekly inflation surges 0.55pc as pulses, electricity prices rise

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation surged 0.55 per cent, after going down for three weeks in a row. According to data...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Use of rupee increased in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Circulation of the Pakistani rupee has increased in many provinces of Afghanistan after the collapse of banking system in the neighbouring country. In this...

Facebook named as worst company of the year

Weekly inflation surges 0.55pc as pulses, electricity prices rise

FDI rises 12pc to $798m in five months: SBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.