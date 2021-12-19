Footwear exports surge 14pc to $58.7m in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The footwear exports surged 13.91 per cent to $58.743 million during the first five months (July-November) of the current financial year 2021-22 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country exported footwear worth $58.74 million during 5MFY22 against the exports of $51.57 million during the same period of FY21, showing growth of around 14 per cent.

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 4.11 percent by going up from 6,369,000 pairs to 6,631,000 pairs, according to the data. Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 8.13 percent as it surged from $43.767 million last year to $47.326 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $0.219 million during the current year against $0.185 million during last year, showing an increase of 18.38 per cent. Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 46.97 per cent during the period under review as these went up from $7.619 million last year to $11.198 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on a YoY basis, the footwear exports increased by 22.84 percent during the month of November 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. The footwear exports during November 2021 were recorded at $11.035 million against the exports of $8.983 million in November 2020.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the exports of footwear increased by 20.36 per cent during November 2021 as compared to the exports of $9.168 million in October 2021, the PBS data revealed.