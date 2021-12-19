Sign inSubscribe
Power hike of Rs4.33 per unit on cards

The authority had notified a Rs4.75 per unit hike in the power price on Dec 9

By Monitoring Report

The price of electricity is likely to increase by Rs4.33 per unit as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to jack up the tariff, a report by The Express Tribune claimed on Sunday.

In this regard, NEPRA will reportedly hear the CPPA’s application on December 29.

The application, which was moved on the basis of monthly fuel adjustment, states that 8.24 billion units of electricity were generated in November. Last month, the production cost of electricity was Rs66 billion.

The most expensive electricity was generated from diesel costing Rs27.20 per unit. This was followed by furnace oil, which generated power at Rs20.27 per unit whereas the production cost from LNG was Rs17.26 per unit.

Electricity from Iran was imported at Rs13.35 per unit while 20 paisa per unit was lost due to power line losses.

Earlier on December 9, the authority had notified a Rs4.75 per unit hike in the power price on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of October, applicable to all the consumer categories except life line consumers of all DISCOs.

The actual fuel charge component for October was Rs9.9179 per unit against the reference fuel charge component of Rs5.1733 per unit.

On November 9, the authority had approved an increase of Rs2.52 per unit in the power tariff for electricity consumers of ex-WAPDA distribution companies on account of FCA for September.

 

 

Monitoring Report

