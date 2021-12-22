Sign inSubscribe
Ali Raza Bhutta to run Petroleum Division

Former secretary Dr Arshad Mehmood was axed on Dec 11

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday assigned charge of the Petroleum Division to Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), with immediate effect until further orders.

On December 11, the government had removed secretary Petroleum Dr Arshad Mahmood, and assigned additional charge for the post to Ali Raza Bhutta, currently posted as secretary Power Division for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent whichever is earlier, with immediate effect.

However, the government on December 21 transferred and posted Bhutta as secretary Petroleum.

It is relevant to mention here that during the past three years, the government has given the reins of Ministry of Energy and its two wings i.e. power and petroleum, to federal ministers Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Nadeem Babar, SAPM Shahzad Qasim and SAPM Tabish Gauhar as well as and federal secretaries Irfan Ali, Umar Rasul, Asad Hayauddin and Dr Arshad Mahmood etc. to change state of affairs. However, no improvement in the state of affairs of Ministry of Energy has so far been reported.

Staff Report

