Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NA session on Jan 10 to consider approval of ‘mini-budget’

Sales tax on goods falls under federal govt's jurisdiction, Tarin says

By Monitoring Report

The government is all set to convene the National Assembly (NA) session on January 10 for holding a debate on the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, whereas the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has already prepared a summary for this purpose, according to a report by Dawn.

Speaking with the local media outlet, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said the government would not let the opposition block legislation through disruptions; however, the doors for negotiations on legislation were still open for the opposition.

Earlier, NA Speaker Asad Qaider had declared that the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 would not be referred to the stan­ding committee but would be debated in the house whereas he had sent the bill seeking to provide “operational and financial autonomy” to the State Bank to the house committee concerned for a report.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, while speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, said that the imposition of sales tax on goods falls under the federal government’s jurisdiction and that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman has made taxpayers’ lives easier.

Article continues after this advertisement

“We will facilitate taxpayers; however, everybody has to pay taxes,” Tarin said, adding that in the next few weeks, the revenue board will approach people without prior notice.

“Only two million people pay taxes in Pakistan, but this system will soon change,” the minister said, adding that the government and FBR plan to reach out to people with the help of technology and if they still don’t pay taxes, legal action will be taken against them.

“Everybody should pay taxes before we approach them,” Tarin stated, urging tax evaders to register themselves before the government or FBR questions them.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil heads for best week since mid-Dec, Kazakhstan unrest stokes supply worries
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Onyx manufactures exports witness 45.3pc increase in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Onyx manufactured exports during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 (5MFY22) grew by 45.26 per cent to $2,834 as...
Read more
HEADLINES

Audit reports unveils irregularities in 2015 earthquake relief fund

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the district administration officials have been accused of irregularities amounting to over Rs1.8 billion in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance committee rejects proposals to increase sales tax on various items

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance Revenue and Economic Affairs has rejected proposals to impose a 17 per cent sales tax on items including...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX snaps seven-session winning streak with 325 points fall

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Thursday after seven consecutive positive sessions, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 325.59 points (-0.72...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Finance committee rejects proposals to increase sales tax on various items

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance Revenue and Economic Affairs has rejected proposals to impose a 17 per cent sales tax on items including...

PSX snaps seven-session winning streak with 325 points fall

Exports of services rise by 22.94pc in 5MFY22

Oil falls from one-month high after US fuel inventory surge

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.