Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

ZTBL partners with Rozee for the bank’s recruitment needs

By press release

An agreement was signed between Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Rozee.pk for the bank’s recruitment facilitation in the presence of Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel, president and CEO of ZTBL, and Shahid H Kazi, CEO of Rozee.pk

Through this agreement, Rozee aims to aid in the HR aspect of the ZTBL transformation process using its market-leading recruitment solutions and methodology. ZTBL is the premier financial institution geared towards the development of the agriculture sector through the provision of financial services and technical know-how.

Rozee, Pakistan’s largest employment platform, shall be providing ZTBL with its expertise to find top talent through its honed industry and functional knowledge, exclusive network, and proven executive search and assessment process.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProfit E-Magazine Issue 175
Next articleDomestic, foreign investors willing to invest in KP energy sector: secretary
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

PakWheels Karachi Auto Show ends on high note

After Islamabad, the PakWheels Karachi Auto Show has been concluded successfully. Like previous years, thousands of people and car enthusiasts attended the event. The masses showed immense interest in...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Getting additional money is now more convenient than before—thanks to these unique and interesting ways!

If you are eager to support your revenue streams, be confident of your abilities. The world is full of opportunities for people looking to...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

PakWheels Karachi Auto Show, 2 Days to Go!

After the successful events of Islamabad Car Mela and Islamabad Auto Show, PakWheels is now coming to Karachi. Presenting our 6th Karachi Auto Show...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL collaborates on Agritech with BaKhabar Kissan

KARACHI: HBL entered into a strategic alliance with BaKhabar Kissan, a leading agriculture technology company engaged in building the capacity of farmers, operative in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FEATURED

What does a financial crisis really look like?

Before using those words frivolously, it is a good idea to look at those countries that are actually passing through a financial crisis and what really got them there

Decolonizing the mind

Can the sun be taxed?

Riding disruption

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.