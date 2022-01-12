FBR seeks Rs4bn for meeting targets under PRR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought funds amounting to Rs4 billion from the Finance Division in order to meet the disbursement linked indicator targets under the Pakistan Raises Revenue (PRR) Program.

Earlier, the Finance Division had allocated a total budget of Rs28.8 billion for the FY 2021-22 against FBR’s demand of Rs37 billion.

However, according to sources, budgetary constraints are proving to be an impediment in achieving revenue targets for FBR.

The board aims to use the additional funds to strengthen its enforcement drive through various initiatives such as establishing inland revenue enforcement network, point of sales, track and trace and border management initiatives to curtail instances of smuggling.