SSGCL, SNGPL asked to submit report regarding ongoing gas crisis

The Petroleum Division has asked Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to submit a report regarding the current gas crisis and formulate a comprehensive plan to control gas shortage next year.

According to sources, the petroleum division has now swung into action and asked both state-owned gas companies SNGPL and SSGCL to urgently submit details regarding the ongoing gas crisis of the country and natural gas demand and supply planning for the next year.

“Petroleum Division has moved to action only after the Prime Minister took notice of the ongoing gas crisis during a recent meeting of the federal cabinet,” said sources.

They added that the division has also asked the two gas companies to present a comprehensive gas plan to avoid gas load shedding during the next winter season.

Petroleum Division’s Directorate General of Gas, in a letter dated 24th January 2022, has asked the managing directors (MDs) of SSGCL and SNGPL to submit a report on 25th January 2022 regarding the measures so far adopted to manage the gas shortage during this winter.

The sources also said that the Energy Ministry has miserably failed to import the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to meet the gas demand of the country despite the gas shortage prediction.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing a recent meeting of the federal cabinet had taken serious notice of the ongoing gas crisis of the country and directed to submit details in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that the country has been facing the gas shortages from a long time during the peak winter season due to widening demand and supply gap as local natural gas fields have been facing a depletion of about 9 per cent each year.