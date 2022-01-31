OICCI elects Engro CEO Ghias Khan as president

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) on Monday, elected Engro Corp President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ghias Khan as its president.

“We are pleased to inform you that the results of the 2022 Managing Committee election were announced in the 162nd Annual General Meeting of OICCI today. Mr Ghias Uddin Khan, President & Chief Executive Officer, Engro Corporation has taken over as president,” read a press release by OICCI.

Moreover, Unilever Chairman & CEO Amir Rasool Paracha was elected as the vice-president.

Other newly elected members of managing committee include Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt.) Limited Country Chairman and Business Manager Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited Managing Director Ali Ahmed Khan, GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited CEO Erum Shakir Rahim, Indus Motors Company Limited CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, Nestlé Pakistan Limited Country Manager Samer Chedid, SHELL Pakistan Limited Managing Director Waqar Irshad Siddiqui, Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited Managing Director Markus Strohmeier and Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited CEO Rehan Muhammad Shaikh.

“The OICCI Secretariat congratulates all the above persons and looks forward to working closely with the newly elected Managing Committee for further raising the profile of the chamber and its members,” read the press release.

OICCI plays a major role in promoting foreign investments in the country through facilitating foreign investors and assisting the government with policy formulation that directly impacts foreign investments. The chamber currently comprises around 200 members, representing 35 countries and 14 sectors of trade and industry.