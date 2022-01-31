Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

OICCI elects Engro CEO Ghias Khan as president

By News Desk

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) on Monday, elected Engro Corp President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ghias Khan as its president.

“We are pleased to inform you that the results of the 2022 Managing Committee election were announced in the 162nd Annual General Meeting of OICCI today. Mr Ghias Uddin Khan, President & Chief Executive Officer, Engro Corporation has taken over as president,” read a press release by OICCI.

Moreover, Unilever Chairman & CEO Amir Rasool Paracha  was elected as the vice-president.

Other newly elected members of  managing committee include Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt.) Limited Country Chairman and Business Manager Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited Managing Director Ali Ahmed Khan, GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited CEO Erum Shakir Rahim, Indus Motors Company Limited CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, Nestlé Pakistan Limited Country Manager Samer Chedid, SHELL Pakistan Limited Managing Director Waqar Irshad Siddiqui, Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited Managing Director Markus Strohmeier and Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited CEO Rehan Muhammad Shaikh.

Article continues after this advertisement

“The OICCI Secretariat congratulates all the above persons and looks forward to working closely with the newly elected Managing Committee for further raising the profile of the chamber and its members,” read the press release.

OICCI plays a major role in promoting foreign investments in the country through facilitating foreign investors and assisting the government with policy formulation that directly impacts foreign investments. The chamber currently comprises around 200 members, representing 35 countries and 14 sectors of trade and industry.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSSGCL, SNGPL asked to submit report regarding ongoing gas crisis
Next articleNEPRA to consider Rs3.12 per unit hike in power tariff
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA to consider Rs3.12 per unit hike in power tariff

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Monday has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to consider a Rs3.12 per unit increase...
Read more
HEADLINES

SSGCL, SNGPL asked to submit report regarding ongoing gas crisis

The Petroleum Division has asked Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to submit a report regarding the...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECNEC approves four projects worth Rs448.4bn

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved four projects worth Rs448.40 billion. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, chaired...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC suspends LHC’s RUDA verdict, allows govt to continue work on acquired land

The Supreme Court (SC) has suspended the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to scrap the Ravi Urban Development Project and has given...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SC suspends LHC’s RUDA verdict, allows govt to continue work on...

The Supreme Court (SC) has suspended the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to scrap the Ravi Urban Development Project and has given...

Border hurdles hurt Pak-Afghan trade

Pakistan’s textile exports set to gain edge over South Asian rivals, says Razak Dawood

Govt to introduce bill to protect personal data of citizens

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.