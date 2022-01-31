NEPRA to consider Rs3.12 per unit hike in power tariff

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Monday has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to consider a Rs3.12 per unit increase in power tariff on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for December 2021.

The proposed increase in power tariff will result in an additional burden of Rs30 billion on power consumers of all distribution companies except K-electric.

During December 2021 a total of 8,529.01 Gigawatt per hour (GWh) was produced including different sources of fuel.

From the total generation, 20.04 per cent of the electricity was produced through hydel source, 23.83 per cent through coal, 2.84 per cent through high speed diesel, 4 per cent through furnace oil, 13.77 per cent through local gas and 13.5 per cent through imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Nuclear and wind comprised 17.55 per cent and 2.38 per cent respectively of the total electricity produced.