ECNEC approves four projects worth Rs448.4bn

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved four projects worth Rs448.40 billion.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, chaired the ECNEC meeting on Monday.

ECNEC discussed in detail and approved the Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Programme (PARIP) worth Rs129 billion. The project sponsored by the government of Punjab envisages construction of 535 km of dual carriageway highway sections between various cities in the Punjab province.

ECNEC after detailed deliberation approved Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) amounting to Rs96 billion to be executed by Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company in 16 Tehsils of Punjab.

The project has been designed to provide basic civic amenities such as water supply, sanitation and solid waste management in the rural areas of selected Tehsils of Punjab.

ECNEC discussed and approved Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV, 260 MGD Phase –I at a revised cost of Rs126 billion.

Initially, the project was approved with original capacity of 260 MGD in 2014 to be executed by Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Govt of Sindh. Later the project was revised and included in Karachi Transportation Plan (KTP) with the same capacity.

The project aims to meet growing water demand of Karachi and provide a dependable and sustainable water transmission system.

ECNEC also approved the Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway project to be executed on BOT basis under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a total cost of Rs95.8 billion. The project envisages construction of a four lane access-controlled 117.20 km in length motorway from Kharian to Rawalpindi.