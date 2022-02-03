Sign inSubscribe
Govt using all resources to facilitate farmers, landowners, says food minister

By Aziz Buneri

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan on Thursday said that the present government is using all its resources to provide maximum facilities to landowners and farmers in order to increase domestic agricultural production. 

The federal and provincial ministers stressed the need for improvement and development of the agriculture sector which they said will benefit the country’s economy as a whole.  

Mohibullah Khan said that through the Gomal Zam Dam Command Area Development Project more than 100,000 acre of uncultivable area has been brought under cultivation. 

According to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government has been working to make agriculture and livestock self-sustainable which will directly benefit poor farmers and cattle breeders. 

In KP numerous projects, which are important for sustainable development in agriculture and livestock sectors, have been initiated under the National Agriculture Emergency Program.

Similarly, fertilizers and seed subsidies and innovation in the field of agriculture and upgradation of institutions are at the forefront of the Agriculture Transformation Program.

Aziz Buneri

