Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Saudi oil facility worth $1.2bn to be operationalized

SFD will extend financing facilities up to $100mn per month for one year for purchase of petroleum products on deferred payment basis

By Shahzad Paracha

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to operationalise the $1.2 billion Saudi oil facility at the earliest. 

According to details, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday.

Both sides discussed ongoing development projects and new initiatives. The minister appreciated Saudi Arabia’s support in the priority development areas.

During the meeting, it was agreed to operationalize the Saudi oil facility at the earliest. 

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier on November 29, 2021, a financing agreement worth $1.2 billion for import of petroleum products was signed between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

As per the financing agreement, the SFD will extend financing facilities up to $100 million per month for one year for purchase of petroleum products on deferred payment basis. 

Remaining work on development projects in the earthquake affected areas of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was also discussed during the meeting. 

Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is providing financial assistance for various development projects in the areas of energy, health, education and infrastructure. 

Most recently, the SFD has committed to provide financing for Mohmand Dam Project, Shounter Hydropower Project, Jagran-IV Hydropower Project, Gravity Flow Water Scheme Mansehra and Abbottabad-Muzaffarabad road.

The Saudi ambassador assured the Pakistani side of continued support to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFinance Ministry spokesperson reiterates positive economic developments despite rising inflation
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Finance Ministry spokesperson reiterates positive economic developments despite rising inflation

Finance Ministry spokesperson Muzammil Aslam on Wednesday said that despite rising inflation, Pakistan’s economy has shown some positive developments like increasing exports and foreign...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran Khan set to embark upon historic China trip today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping with a list of measures aimed at seeking China’s support in...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF board approves 6th tranche of loan program for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board has approved the 6th tranche of their $6 billion Extended Fund Facility program for Pakistan. Federal Minister for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Trade deficit shrinks 30pc in January

The trade deficit in January shrunk by 30.19 per cent to $3.36 billion as compared to  $4.8 billion recorded in December 2021. As per the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Trade deficit shrinks 30pc in January

The trade deficit in January shrunk by 30.19 per cent to $3.36 billion as compared to  $4.8 billion recorded in December 2021. As per the...

Cement supply declines by 16.58pc in January

KP to bring construction industry under tax net

KP signs MoUs worth more than $8bn at Dubai Expo

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.