OGRA slashes LPG price by Rs 11.88/KG for May

Domestic cylinder will see a price drop of Rs 140 and commercial cylinder by Rs 539

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD:  The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified decrease in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 11.88 per kilogram for the month of May.

According to OGRA notification issued on Tuesday, the LPG price has decreased by Rs 11.88 per kilogram and fixed at Rs 238.46/KG. The new prices will become effective from May 1, 2024.

Following the decision of cut in LPG price, the price of a domestic cylinder has witnessed a decrease of Rs 140 and commercial cylinder by Rs 539.

In April, LPG price was fixed at Rs 250/KG and domestic cylinder was available at Rs 2954 and commercial cylinder was available in the open market at Rs 11366. However, the domestic cylinder would now be available at Rs 2814 and commercial cylinder would be available at Rs 10826.

Ogra in a statement said that the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate.

As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 5.6%. The average

Dollar exchange rate has also gone down by 0.18% resulting to decrease in LPG consumer

price by Rs.140.18/11.8 kg cylinder (4.74%). The per Kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs. 11.88.

Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

