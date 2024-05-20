In conversation with inDrive’s Daniil Petin

In tech circles and between consumers, the conversation usually centers on ride-hailing and how it has been a hit in Pakistan. But inDrive thinks that in logistics, ride-hailing is not the sole end, but also a means to start launching other services with similar potential to ride-hailing. At inDrive, these are referred to as mobility services and include freight, intercity travel, courier delivery and, of course, ride-hailing.

On March 14, inDrive announced that it had secured a $150 million investment to boost its plans to expand within the mobility market.

In Pakistan, the executive overlooking this segment is Daniil Petin, who joined the company as the vice president of mobility in 2022. Daniil is responsible for driving the growth of the company’s mobility services, which include inDrive.Freight, inDrive. Couriers and inDrive.City to City.

Before joining inDrive, Daniil held several executive positions in global tech companies focusing on strategy, business development, growth management, product development and entrepreneurship.

In conversation with Profit, Daniil outlined inDrive’s plans for Pakistan’s mobility space, and what the country holds for segments other than the frequently discussed ride-hailing service.