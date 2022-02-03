Sign inSubscribe
Tarin asks China to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs

By Shahzad Paracha

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday asked China to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Train said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China is important both politically and economically.

“China is establishing its industry in other countries so we will request Beijing to relocate its industry to Pakistan. Our special economic zones are ready and if China invests in these zones then it would be a win-win situation, ” he said.

He also said that the prime minister will ask China to help in Pakistan’s Agriculture Transformation Plan.  “Agriculture is very important for us and our economy depends on agriculture growth, ” he added.

The minister also said that the IMF has approved Pakistan’s economic strategy and the approval of the $1 billion sixth tranche by the international fund will bring economic stability in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently on a three day visit to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping with a list of measures aimed at seeking China’s support in stabilisation of Pakistan’s ailing economy.

Economic agenda is expected to be at top of Khan’s priorities as Khan would sit down with the political elite of China.

