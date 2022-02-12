Sign inSubscribe
PAJCCI demands alternative mechanism to EIF, E-form

By Aziz Buneri

The Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PAJCCI) on Saturday welcomed the temporary waiver of Electronic Import Form (EIF) and demanded an alternative mechanism.

The PAJCCI recommended that EIF and E-form requirement suspension should remain in place till the government devises an alternative mechanism.

The federal government has suspended the EIF and E-form requirement for trade with Afghanistan for 45 days in the wake of Dr Moeed Yusuf’s recent visit to Afghanistan.  

The PAJCCI said that it was a big relief for the business community of both countries

PAJCCI said that it will continue to facilitate both governments for a sustainable relationship via profitable business activities and stresses the need of developing cohesive policy for trade with Afghanistan and not to lose this opportunity to revive the economy on both sides.

 “The strong economy will be beneficial for both sides, raising the wellbeing of people, becoming strong trade partners leaving little or no space for hostile economy and illegal activities,” the PAJCCI said in a statement.

The PAJCCI strongly urges the government to set up one window facility for all matters relating to trade with Afghanistan. 

The statement said that one window facility is necessary to provide information and carrying out necessary tasks for investments, joint ventures, barter trade, resolution of issues, innovative approaches to increase trade volume, trading in local currency, abolishing unnecessary documentation, use of technology for tracking and scanning of goods vehicle and visa facilitation for Afghan investors while adhering to security protocols.

 

Aziz Buneri

