Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Remittances decline by 5pc in January 2022

By Monitoring Report

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday shared data showing remittances sent home by Overseas Pakistanis in January 2022 declined by 5 per cent compared to January 2021.

According to data, workers’ remittances clocked in at $2.14 billion in Jan 2022, above the $2 billion mark for a 20th consecutive month.

During the current fiscal year in the first seven months (July-Jan), remittances rose to record $18 billion, 9.1 per cent higher than the same period last year.

The SBP said remittances declined by 5 per cent compared to Jan 2021, “partly reflecting an easing of travel restrictions”. Compared to the previous month, remittances fell by 14.9 per cent due to “seasonality”, it added.

Article continues after this advertisement

The data showed the inflows from Saudi Arabia were at $540 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) $374 million, the United Kingdom (UK) $320 million and the United States (US) $208 million.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePAJCCI demands alternative mechanism to EIF, E-form
Next articleKP to borrow loans from ADB in euros instead of dollars
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

OGRA revises RLNG prices for February 2022

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Saturday fixed Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) at $13.37...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA notifies tariff hike of Rs3.10 per unit

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased power tariff by Rs3.10 per unit on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP to borrow loans from ADB in euros instead of dollars

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to borrow foreign loans in euros instead of dollars from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), mainly due to...
Read more
HEADLINES

PAJCCI demands alternative mechanism to EIF, E-form

The Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PAJCCI) on Saturday welcomed the temporary waiver of Electronic Import Form (EIF) and demanded an...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PAJCCI demands alternative mechanism to EIF, E-form

The Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PAJCCI) on Saturday welcomed the temporary waiver of Electronic Import Form (EIF) and demanded an...

Broadband and Corporate Services push PTCL’s revenue up by 7pc

PM grants three month extension to NBP President Arif Usmani

FBR disposes 2,100 confiscated cigarette cartons worth Rs60.9mn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.