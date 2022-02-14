Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt increases financial assistance under Ehsaas to Rs13,000

By Ghulam Abbas

The federal government has enhanced Ehsaas financial assistance for the poor to Rs13,000 from Rs12,000, due to the rising commodity prices.

This Rs1000 increase will be provided to beneficiaries from Feb 1, 2022. It was ratified by the federal cabinet in June last year to benefit all Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries.  

Ehsaas Kafaalat is an unconditional cash transfer programme that includes cash stipends for 8 million poorest women across all districts of the country.

“With the recent raise in Kafaalat stipend amount, all eligible beneficiaries of Kafaalat will now get Rs13,000 as a six-monthly stipend amount. No agent of partnering banks will be allowed to illegally deduct any money from payment to deserving families”, said Dr. Sania.

“A stern action will be taken against agents involved in illegal deductions.They will be dealt with strictly according to the law, ” she said.

She also urged beneficiaries to collect full payment of Rs13,000 from the agents along with the computerized payment receipt at the time of Kafaalat cash disbursement.

Eligible beneficiaries can access payment at biometric ATMs, designated retail shops and specialized campsites of partnering banks countrywide. 

 

Previous articleGermany to assist Pakistan in social sector, Start-Up Pakistan Programme
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

