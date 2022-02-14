Germany to assist Pakistan in social sector, Start-Up Pakistan Programme

Germany will provide assistance to Pakistan for the social sector including Education & Health, Green Energy, Urban Infrastructure, Digital Governance and Start-Up Pakistan Programme.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development, State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth shared this during a meeting with Economic Affairs, Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan on Monday.

As per the information, the Economic Affairs Minister Omer Ayub appreciated the German’s enhanced bilateral economic cooperation with Pakistan.

The Minister expressed that Pakistan and Germany are long-standing development partners. Germany has provided 3.8 billion euros as technical and financial assistance for socioeconomic development in Pakistan since 1961.

At present, Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) is providing 147.5 million euro for Vocational Training, Health, Social Protection and Renewable Energy.

The Credit for Reconstruction Bank (KfW) has also committed 301 million euro for various development projects including Renewable Energy, Health, Urban Infrastructure and Climate Change.

The Minister for Economic Affairs updated the German delegation about the ongoing policy reforms & initiatives and development priorities of the government which include a stronger focus on climate change, green energy, agriculture, regional connectivity and information communication technologies. The Minister also informed that there is a need to focus on Vocational and Technical Education in the country.

In this regard, a proposal for establishing a state-of-the-art Technical Training University in Gilgit-Baltistan is under consideration. The Minister stressed on improving road and digital connectivity across the country to facilitate safe travel, farm to market access and e-services.

State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral cooperation in different areas and discussed the ways to further enhance the bilateral technical and financial cooperation.

It was highlighted that Germany will provide further assistance for the social sector including Education & Health, Green Energy, Urban Infrastructure, Digital Governance and Start-Up Pakistan Programme.

Both sides also exchanged views on increasing the cost effectiveness of development assistance initiatives and the measures to enhance cooperation with the private sector including export competitiveness through technical and financial assistance.