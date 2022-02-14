Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Germany to assist Pakistan in social sector, Start-Up Pakistan Programme

By Shahzad Paracha
Pakistan flag combined with germany flag

Germany will provide assistance to Pakistan for the social sector including Education & Health, Green Energy, Urban Infrastructure, Digital Governance and Start-Up Pakistan Programme. 

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development, State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth shared this during a meeting with Economic Affairs, Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan on Monday. 

As per the information, the Economic Affairs Minister Omer Ayub appreciated the German’s enhanced bilateral economic cooperation with Pakistan. 

The Minister expressed that Pakistan and Germany are long-standing development partners. Germany has provided 3.8 billion euros as technical and financial assistance for socioeconomic development in Pakistan since 1961.

Article continues after this advertisement

At present, Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) is providing 147.5 million euro for Vocational Training, Health, Social Protection and Renewable Energy. 

The Credit for Reconstruction Bank (KfW) has also committed 301 million euro for various development projects including Renewable Energy, Health, Urban Infrastructure and Climate Change. 

The Minister for Economic Affairs updated the German delegation about the ongoing policy reforms & initiatives and development priorities of the government which include a stronger focus on climate change, green energy, agriculture, regional connectivity and information communication technologies. The Minister also informed that there is a need to focus on Vocational and Technical Education in the country. 

In this regard, a proposal for establishing a state-of-the-art Technical Training University in Gilgit-Baltistan is under consideration. The Minister stressed on improving road and digital connectivity across the country to facilitate safe travel, farm to market access and e-services.  

State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral cooperation in different areas and discussed the ways to further enhance the bilateral technical and financial cooperation. 

It was highlighted that Germany will provide further assistance for the social sector including Education & Health, Green Energy, Urban Infrastructure, Digital Governance and Start-Up Pakistan Programme. 

Both sides also exchanged views on increasing the cost effectiveness of development assistance initiatives and the measures to enhance cooperation with the private sector including export competitiveness through technical and financial assistance. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSPARC urges govt to expedite implementation of health levy on tobacco products
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SPARC urges govt to expedite implementation of health levy on tobacco products

Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) in an online briefing urged Prime Imran Khan to take notice of delay in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP to reopen 1,800 closed poultry farms

The Directorate of Livestock & Dairy Development has decided to reopen 1,800 closed poultry farms in collaboration with the private sector.  Currently, 1,800 poultry farms...
Read more
HEADLINES

GB buys 150,000 sacks of wheat from Punjab to meet shortage

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government has purchased 150,000 sacks of wheat from the Punjab at market price after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) turned down...
Read more
HEADLINES

Remittances at record high for current fiscal year despite decline during January 2022

Pakistan’s remittances during the first seven months of FY22 reached a record high of $18 billion, which is a 9.1 per cent increase compared...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Remittances at record high for current fiscal year despite decline during...

Pakistan’s remittances during the first seven months of FY22 reached a record high of $18 billion, which is a 9.1 per cent increase compared...

NAB seeks action against illegal housing schemes in KP

Profit E-Magazine Issue 180

Hyundai Pakistan’s Kashmir day saga

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.