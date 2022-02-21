Sign inSubscribe
FBR broadens investigation against Hareem Shah

By Shahzad Paracha

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has broadened tax-related investigations against TikTok star Hareem Shah.

According to sources the tax department has obtained bank account details of Fizza Hussain alias Hareem Shah and has found out that she owns a plot in a society of Islamabad.

It also emerged that she was the shareholder in one construction company registered with the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) however, later she had resigned from the directorship

Sources said that the tax department has also decided to probe the other shareholders of that company in order to get the investment-related information.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) has forwarded the alleged money laundering related complaint against Fizza Hussain to the FBR subsequently, the intelligence and Investigation unit of FBR started the probe.

In addition, sources said that the Financial Monitoring unit has also generated a suspicious transactions report (STR) against Hareem Shah.

The Intelligence and investigation Inland Revenue of FBR had directed her to appear on February 17, 2022, but she sought some time through her lawyer to appear before the investigators. The department is likely to summon her again in mid of March.

It is worth mentioning here that FBR in its letter warned to initiate proceedings under Anti-money Laundering Act, 2010 on non-compliance to summon.

The scribe approached Hareem Shah on her comment on the ongoing investigation but no response was received till the filing of the story.

It is worth mentioning here that the Sindh High court has also summoned TikTok star Hareem Shah on March 8, 2022, on an alleged money laundering case.

Shahzad Paracha

