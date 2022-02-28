Sign inSubscribe
Engro Corporation sets up a trading subsidiary in UAE

By press release

Engro Corporation, Pakistan’s premier business conglomerate, has commenced office operations of its wholly owned subsidiary, Engro Eximp FZE, in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Emirate of Dubai.

Engro Eximp FZE will explore potential trading opportunities in the energy, fertilizers, petrochemicals and food & agriculture sectors.

According to Ghias Khan, President & CEO of Engro Corporation, “With a vision to expand the Group’s footprint outside Pakistan, we have opened our trading company in Dubai. Through its trading activities, Engro Eximp FZE will aim to create more export engines for sustainable economic growth.”

He added that this business will help leverage the enormous supply potential of Pakistan to tap the rising GCC demand. The Group’s strategic partnerships and global alliances provide Engro Eximp FZE the foundation to grow and establish its brand internationally.

press release

