HEADLINES

Telecom sector achieves record revenue of Rs644bn in FY21

By Monitoring Report

In fiscal year 2020-21 the telecommunications sector achieved the highest revenue of Rs644 billion in comparison to Rs592 billion last year.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) annual report for 2021 the telecom sector attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) OF $202 million and Rs226 billion was deposited in the national exchequer.

In the last year the government was able to generate $486 million from license renewal and spectrum auctions.

As per the annual report almost 50 per cent of the population subscribed to broadband services in which most of them consisted of mobile broadband connections. In total broadband subscribers reached 100 million in March 2021.

“PTA has been able to attract investments of $120 million which in turn produced around 10.1 million smartphones in 2021 and create 2000 jobs in the country” added the report. 

SI Global CEO Noman Ahmed mentioned that the increase in use of telecom services in Pakistan has led to the expected revenue figures which have shown a huge growth. In addition he stressed that by setting long term goals more FDI can be attracted in the coming years.

According to an analyst in Pakistani rupee terms the sector revenue increased by 9 per cent and in dollar terms by 7 per cent as compared to last year. However revenue is still less than a billion dollars what it was in 2017-18.

He added that the teledensity in Pakistan has reached 87 per cent while cellular services penetration was 86 per cent. In all nationwide telecom and ICT services cover 89 per cent of the population. 

Monitoring Report

