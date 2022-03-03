Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

MoF refuses to provide funds for procurement of sugar from mills

Tarin suggests borrowing from banks, directs finance division to pay the cost of borrowing

By Monitoring Report

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has refused to allocate funds for the purchase of sugar citing financial constraint, reported Business Recorder.

Earlier the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) had proposed the government to purchase sugar from sugar mills as a strategic reserve.

According to MoI&P it had informed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in February that the federal government should purchase 0.3 million metric tons of sugar, while the provinces Punjab and Sindh were advised to purchase 0.1 million metric tons of sugar each. This procurement was to be made from sugar mills from the current bumper crop. The main requirement for this procurement was to keep a strategic reserve in the country.

Further it was proposed by MoI&P that sugar should be purchased from the market when prices are low. The purchase of 0.3 million metric tons of sugar for the federal government was to be done in a phased manner by Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) and by Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). The purchase was to be financed by the finance division.

Article continues after this advertisement

In a meeting with the finance minister it was revealed that PASSCO and TCP do not have the required storage capacity to store and maintain the quantity of sugar.

In addition, the finance division stated that the provinces should bear the cost of sugar and it refused to provide funds citing financial constraints as a reason.

In an answer to this the finance minister, Shaukat Tarin, said that credit from commercial banks can be obtained for the purchase of sugar and the finance division will pay for the interest charges.

The finance minister directed TCP to make the required procurement and stressed on keeping a strategic reserve of sugar.

In the meeting it was decided by the ECC that TCP will purchase the required 0.3 million metric tons of sugar for which cash credit limits will be provided by the finance division. TCP will store the sugar in government and private warehouses. Costs associated with the purchase such as transport and storage will be paid by the government.

In case of provinces MoI&P will issue directions and both Punjab and Sindh government will purchase 0.1 million metric ton from their own resources. It was decided that the provinces will maintain the strategic reserve as required. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTelecom sector achieves record revenue of Rs644bn in FY21
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Telecom sector achieves record revenue of Rs644bn in FY21

In fiscal year 2020-21 the telecommunications sector achieved the highest revenue of Rs644 billion in comparison to Rs592 billion last year. According to the Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan trade deficit grows 82.2pc to $31.9bn during first eight months of FY2022

Pakistan’s current fiscal year deficit for the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year increased by 82.2 per cent to $31.959 billion,...
Read more
HEADLINES

K-Electric sale stalled due to undisclosed terms of agreement, says former secretary

Former privatisation secretary Irfan Ali, has claimed that the sale of K-Electric (KE) Ltd to Shanghai Electric Power Company was stalled in 2018 because...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt will sustain relief package as promised, says Tarin

In view of the increase in international oil prices while Pakistan is giving a Rs10 relief on petrol price the Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt will sustain relief package as promised, says Tarin

In view of the increase in international oil prices while Pakistan is giving a Rs10 relief on petrol price the Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin...

Slow pace of foreign funding halts KP development projects

Government approves third amnesty scheme in a bid to boost the economy

Unilever-backed quick commerce startup Munchies shuts operations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.