Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Russian banks look to China’s UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard cut links

By Agencies

LONDON: Credit cards issued by Russian banks using the Visa and Mastercard payment systems will stop functioning overseas after March 9, Russia’s central bank said on Sunday, adding that some local lenders would look to use China’s UnionPay system instead.

Russian-issued Mastercard and Visa cards would be accepted within Russia until their expiry, the bank said,

The overseas ban also applies to cards issued by local subsidiaries of foreign banks, the bank said.

Its announcement came after U.S. payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc said they were suspending operations in Russia, joining the list of companies that are severing business links with Russia.

Article continues after this advertisement

The central bank added that many Russian banks plan to issue cards using UnionPay, a system it said was enabled in 180 countries.

While several Russian banks already use UnionPay, others including Sberbank and Tinkoff could start issuing cards co-badging Russia’s domestic Mir payments system with UnionPay, it added.

The corporation was founded in 2002. The State Council of the People’s Republic of China initiated the foundation of a national payment system, and the People’s Bank of China backed it.

Its announcement came after U.S. payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc said they were suspending operations in Russia, joining the list of companies that are severing business links with Russia.

The central bank added that many Russian banks plan to issue cards using UnionPay, a system it said was enabled in 180 countries and has a network of more than 1 million ATMs.

While several Russian banks already use UnionPay, others including Sberbank and Tinkoff could start issuing cards co-badging Russia’s domestic Mir payments system with UnionPay, it added.

Thousands of Russians, including holidaymakers, are stranded abroad after many countries closed off their airspace to Russian aircraft while Russia has retaliated with flight bans for many foreign airlines.

The central bank advised citizens currently overseas, to withdraw cash before the ban came into force.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil price set to surge further following delay in Iranian talks
Next articleEconomy on right tack, 5 percent growth to be achieved: Tarin
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

How Reliance stunned Amazon in the battle for India’s Future Retail

MUMBAI: At a large Future Retail supermarket in Mumbai last week, workers were unloading hundreds of bright blue grocery crates belonging to India's biggest...
Read more
World Business News

Oil price set to surge further following delay in Iranian talks

LONDON: Oil prices are set to surge further this week due to delays to the conclusion of Iranian nuclear talks and the potential return...
Read more
HEADLINES

Russian war in world’s ‘breadbasket’ threatens food supply

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Russian tanks and missiles besieging Ukraine also are threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia...
Read more
World Business News

Analysis: Global banks face costly, arduous process to exit Russia

Global banks face an arduous and costly process if they decide to close businesses in Russia, banking sources and experts say, complicating decisions over...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Russian banks look to China’s UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard cut links

LONDON: Credit cards issued by Russian banks using the Visa and Mastercard payment systems will stop functioning overseas after March 9, Russia's central bank...

Oil price set to surge further following delay in Iranian talks

Russian war in world’s ‘breadbasket’ threatens food supply

Pakistan will exit FATF grey list this year: Tarin

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.