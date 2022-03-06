Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil price set to surge further following delay in Iranian talks

By Agencies

LONDON: Oil prices are set to surge further this week due to delays to the conclusion of Iranian nuclear talks and the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets, which are already suffering from Russian supply disruptions, analysts said.

Russia has raised fresh demand for written U.S. guarantees that sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not harm Russian cooperation with Iran. China has also raised new demands, according to sources.

Last week, the Brent benchmark rose 21% to close at $118.11 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 26% to close at $115.68, levels not seen 2013 and 2008, respectively, as Russia struggled to sell oil amid fresh sanctions.

“Iran was the only real bearish factor hanging over the market but if now the Iranian deal gets delayed, we could get to tank bottoms a lot quicker especially if Russian barrels remain off the market for long,” said Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects think-tank.

Article continues after this advertisement

Sen said Brent could rise to $125 per barrel on Monday, quickly approaching an all-time high of $147, last seen in 2008.

Analysts from JP Morgan said this week oil could soar to $185 per barrel this year.

Russia exports around 7 million bpd of oil and refined products or 7% of global supply. Some volumes of Kazakhstan’s oil exports from Russian ports have also faced complications.

Iran will take several months to restore oil flows even if it reaches a nuclear deal, analysts said.

Eurasia Group said fresh Russian demands could disrupt nuclear talks although it still kept the odds of a deal at 70%.

“Russia may intend to use Iran as a route to bypass Western sanctions. A written guarantee allowing Russia to do so is probably well beyond the realm of what Washington can offer in the midst of a full-scale war in Ukraine,” said Eurasia’s Henry Rome.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRussian war in world’s ‘breadbasket’ threatens food supply
Next articleRussian banks look to China’s UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard cut links
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

How Reliance stunned Amazon in the battle for India’s Future Retail

MUMBAI: At a large Future Retail supermarket in Mumbai last week, workers were unloading hundreds of bright blue grocery crates belonging to India's biggest...
Read more
World Business News

Russian banks look to China’s UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard cut links

LONDON: Credit cards issued by Russian banks using the Visa and Mastercard payment systems will stop functioning overseas after March 9, Russia's central bank...
Read more
HEADLINES

Russian war in world’s ‘breadbasket’ threatens food supply

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Russian tanks and missiles besieging Ukraine also are threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia...
Read more
World Business News

Analysis: Global banks face costly, arduous process to exit Russia

Global banks face an arduous and costly process if they decide to close businesses in Russia, banking sources and experts say, complicating decisions over...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Russian banks look to China’s UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard cut links

LONDON: Credit cards issued by Russian banks using the Visa and Mastercard payment systems will stop functioning overseas after March 9, Russia's central bank...

Oil price set to surge further following delay in Iranian talks

Russian war in world’s ‘breadbasket’ threatens food supply

Pakistan will exit FATF grey list this year: Tarin

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.