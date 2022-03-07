Sign inSubscribe
HBL Islamic Banking continues to expand its footprint in Pakistan

HBL inaugurated three Islamic Banking branches in the last week as it ramped up efforts to expand its branch network to better serve Shariah-compliant products and services to its clients.

The first branch located in Jodia Bazar was inaugurated on 3 March 2022. This was followed by the inauguration of the Naya Nazimabad Branch and the Burki Trade Centre Branch, located on Superhighway, on 4 March 2022.

The Bank is engaged in offering services to clients in 300 cities across the country, through a network of 274 dedicated branches and 572 windows, with plans to expand its reach in the 2nd and 3rd tier cities across the country by adding 35 more branches by December 2022 to reach 309 branches.

HBL Islamic Banking also offers a complete product suite for its SME and Commercial Banking clients, ranging from short-term working capital financing to long-term project financing. It has also established 8 trade centers in key markets across the country to provide shariah-compliant solutions for the domestic and international trade finance requirements of clients.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL Islamic Banking continues to expand its footprint across the country to better serve the Islamic Banking needs of our clients. The demand for Shariah-compliant banking solutions and services has seen a sharp increase, and this expansion highlights HBL Islamic Bank’s commitment to support our clients’ strategic needs. With tailor made financial solutions, we will continue to maintain our lead as the eminent Islamic Banking player in the industry.”

Dr Mufti Muhammad Zubair Usmani, Chairman Sharia Board – HBL, commenting at the Jodia Bazar Branch inauguration said, “I would like to congratulate the entire HBL Islamic Banking team on the inauguration of the new branches, marking another accomplishment in the Bank’s fast-paced plan to expand its Islamic Banking network. May the traders in the markets avail the sharing compliant opportunities that Islamic banking has to offer.

HBL began its Islamic Banking journey many years ago and is working to scale on this front. I request people to adopt Islamic Banking which is the right choice.”

Commenting at the Naya Nazimabad inauguration, Arif Habib, Chairman – Javedan Corporation/Arif Habib Group, said, “Naya Nazimabad is an evolving community and its residents have growing financial needs. We are delighted that one of Pakistan’s biggest and fastest-growing digital banks, HBL, too has begun its operation in Naya Nazimabad.”

 

press release

